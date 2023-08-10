The fake stickers were posted in Kelburn. Photo / Wellington City Council

Threats that a councillor will be sent to “do a big poo” in the letterbox of repeat bad recyclers in Wellington has the council warning people not to fall for the fake stickers.

The Wellington City Council has posted a lighthearted warning on social media after the red stickers were found plastered up in Kelburn.

The fake stickers mimic the format of the real blue and yellow council stickers which inform households why their recycling has not been collected.

Options for refusal on the fake stickers include “your recycling is depressingly bourgeois”, “I don’t know what that is but I’m not touching it”, “something smells pooey”, and “dead seagull”.

Hey Welly, don’t be fooled by these fake recycling stickers! ❌♻️



While the humour is on point, these aren't the legit Council stickers! As much as we appreciate the creativity, we want to make sure you know that these stickers are not the real deal! pic.twitter.com/R5lf2RKwsk — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) August 10, 2023

The small print on the sticker also threatens that if the rubbish collectors “have to go through this again next week, we’ll be sending the councillor of your choice to do a big poo in your letterbox”.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple told the Herald “a couple” of the stickers had been spotted in the Kelburn area.

“So far no trash talk from the public, reckon the Wellington public are smart enough to spot a fake when they see it,” Barton-Chapple said.

She said the council had “no complaints” about the sticker as far as the creativity went, and thought they were funny - but it was a great opportunity to remind Wellingtonians about the importance of responsible recycling.

In a post on Twitter, the council reminded people of the real reasons their recycling may have been kicked to the curb by collectors.

“It needs to be on the curb, it’s out on the wrong week, it’s too heavy or overfilled, it’s got the wrong things in it.”

Some of “the wrong things” include general rubbish, including nappies or polystyrene, glass, garden waste or hazardous items like sharps, batteries or oil.

“While the fake stickers are funny, let’s not forget the real importance of reducing waste and recycling responsibly. Let’s keep our recycling game strong for the sake of our planet!”



