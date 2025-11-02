Advertisement
Faith-based porn-recovery app accused of using Jazz Thornton videos without consent

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jazz Thornton has spoken out after discovering her content was being used without her consent in porn addiction app ads.

Kiwi mental health activist Jazz Thornton is urging social media users to report a faith-based app, after discovering the service was using her videos in ads targeted towards men quitting pornography.

Thornton took to social media on October 31 after she was informed her content was being reproduced without her

