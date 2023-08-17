Outgoing Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle. Photo / Chatham Islands Council

Outgoing Labour MP Paul Eagle has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Chatham Islands Council.

Eagle has been the MP for Rongotai since 2017 and was previously the deputy mayor of Wellington City Council.

Last year he made a bid to return to local government but failed to win the capital’s mayoralty.

Green-endorsed candidate Tory Whanau secured the top job with a convincing majority- well ahead of the incumbent Andy Foster and Eagle.

Eagle has kept quiet after the defeat and “politely declined” an interview with the Herald in the aftermath of the local body elections.

He delivered his valedictory speech in Parliament this week before his new role at the Chatham Islands Council was announced this morning.

In his speech, Eagle referenced the sacrifices his family had made during his time in Parliament and how he looked forward to spending more time with them.

Eagle said one of his proudest moments was laying the groundwork for changes to the Adoption Act to enable children better access to information about their birth parents.

The issue affected him personally: he was adopted in 1972 fresh out of the womb, with no information about his birth parents or their health history. Eagle and his partner have also now adopted their own son.

“Every New Zealander deserves to know who they are, where they are from, and not have to wait 20 years to know who gave birth to them, as happened to me.”

Chatham Islands Mayor Monique Croon said Eagle was appointed to the role following a comprehensive, nationwide search run by an independent recruitment firm.

“Paul was the standout candidate and demonstrated a vision for change and bold leadership, backed up by years of local government and political experience.

“As our MP for the Chatham Islands over the past six years, Paul knows our community well and has helped deliver critical services and infrastructure on the island.”

Eagle is the first Māori chief executive of the council and replaces inaugural chief executive Owen Pickles who is retiring after 21 years in the role.

“We are very grateful for Owen’s significant contribution to the Chathams for the past two decades and wish him the very best for his retirement,” Croon said.

In a statement, Eagle said he was looking forward to building on the legacy of his predecessor and to serving the needs of the local community.

“I’m honoured to be chosen for this role and to supporting the people of the Chathams to achieve their aspirations.”

It’s believed Eagle is the first MP to transition from Parliament to a local government chief executive role.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.