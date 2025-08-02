Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Facing prospect of election defeat, Government tries to change the rules – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government plans to end election-day enrolment, risking access for 100,000 voters. Photo / Cris Gorman

The Government plans to end election-day enrolment, risking access for 100,000 voters. Photo / Cris Gorman

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Government plans to remove election-day enrolment, which has been in place since 2020.
  • It says the change will speed up the delivery of official results.
  • Critics argue the change creates barriers for young, Māori, and disengaged voters, undermining democratic rights.

An unpopular Government, struggling in the polls and facing the prospect of election defeat in a year’s time, tries to change the law to block 100,000 mostly young and indigenous people from voting.

It sounds like something out of a developing country – but it’s Aotearoa New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save