“We allege this person has attended public places to meet the sellers and do ‘bank transfers’ described as looking very real, including using fake IDs and fake driver’s licences.”

Bunting said the sellers let their vehicles or goods go with the alleged offender before later realising no transfer had occurred.

He said the 36-year-old allegedly obtained goods valued at about $150,000.

“Several vehicles have been recovered, and further inquiries are ongoing.”

The man was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today, facing 17 charges of obtaining by deception. Bunting said police could not rule out further charges.

He said while Marketplace was an effective buy and sell platform, it was also “a successful hunting ground for criminals to buy items using a fake bank transfer or sell items that don’t exist and don’t deliver”.

“These types of scams can be difficult for police to investigate, so we are urging those who use the buy and sell platform to exercise caution and do their due diligence first.”

Police’s advice to anyone choosing to use Marketplace:

Insist on meeting to conduct transactions and examine the item before completing the transaction

Meet in a public place and take a friend

Do not go into someone’s house or allow them into yours

Do not deposit money into another person’s account before you have received the item

Ensure that cleared funds have arrived in your account – don’t rely on the sellers’ IDs, screenshots or viewing funds being transferred on an app

Learn more about the person you are buying from or selling to

Ensure friends and family, especially anyone vulnerable, understand what to do to protect themselves

Be the person to provide that ongoing support and advice

Trust your instincts – if it’s too good to be true or sounds like a scam, it probably is

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service to report the matter.

“If you have handed over your bank details, contact your bank and immediately suspend your account,” police said.