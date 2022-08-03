Nearly 20 flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been grounded and poor visibility has stopped or delayed sailings for all harbour ferries as thick fog blankets Auckland this morning.
And Niwa is warning the fog is likely to stick around until the middle of the morning, disrupting travel for at least another few hours.
Auckland Airport says a growing number of regional flights have been affected in recent hours after airport authorities put fog restrictions in place at 1.20am.
A 7.30am sailing of the Waiheke Island ferry was cancelled while ferries travelling between Hobsonville and Beach Haven into downtown Auckland have been pulled from running in the past hour. All other ferries that travel across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour have now been delayed by up to 20 minutes due to extreme fog over the water.
Air New Zealand had confirmed that 15 domestic flights had been cancelled and three flights delayed due to fog, said an airport spokesperson.
So far flights on the main trunk domestic routes flying between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown along with international flights had not been affected.
Auckland Airport said those intending to fly out of the city should check ahead, with delays and cancellations expected.
The widespread fog is also causing problems for rush-hour commuters both on and off the roads.
The region's traffic cameras show the city under a dense blanket of fog with low visibility across the region's busy motorways.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to keep lights on, allow extra time and mind following distances travelling on the roads this morning.
Auckland Transport has extended the advisory that those using water transport should expect delays after earlier warning Hobsonville and Beach Haven ferry commuters that they should expect delays due to extreme fog.