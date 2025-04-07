It says politicians have spent too many years allowing veterans’ issues to languish while earning political and public kudos for being seen at dawn parades and civic ceremonies on April 25.
“If we don’t turn up to your speeches to hear your empty words, maybe you’ll take us more seriously than you currently are,” said No Duff co-founder Aaron Wood.
“There has been constant blocking of progress on veterans’ issues by officials, including elected officials. These same people turn up on Anzac Day, give speeches and speak to the media - and then nothing happens.”
“But this Anzac Day, New Zealand’s veterans should consider sending a powerful message to the Government: No more empty words. No more broken promises. No more apathy and indifference.”
Wood said the call to boycott commemorations sounded “extreme” but years had gone by during which basic and common sense steps had not been taken by successive governments.
He said veterans should organise different ways to commemorate Anzac Day so they could “march with fellow veterans, not politicians”.
“Wear your medals proudly, but refuse to participate in official ceremonies.”
Wood said he planned to climb a hill on the outskirts of Wellington with fellow veterans and remember those who had fallen and those who served as the sun rose before a return trek and a breakfast barbecue.
Penk told the Herald he would soon make an announcement about how “veteran” was defined as the issue was “very much on my mind”.
He said he and political colleagues - including a number who had served - would attend Anzac Day commemorations “to honour the New Zealanders who live and work in loyal service to our nation”.
Penk said he was “deeply committed to driving meaningful change for the wellbeing of our former service people”.
“Anzac Day is a day for our veterans. It’s the one day each year when the country pauses, together, to say ‘thank you.’
“It’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to acknowledge and stand beside those who are still with us. I sincerely hope to see our veterans in attendance - so they can honour their peers and feel the nation’s enduring gratitude for their service.”
David Fisher is based in Northland and has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, winning multiple journalism awards including being twice named Reporter of the Year and being selected as one of a small number of Wolfson Press Fellows to Wolfson College, Cambridge. He joined the Herald in 2004.
