The move follows - and supports - Willie Apiata’s decision last week to pass the Victoria Cross he won while serving with the NZSAS to Minister for Veterans Chris Penk, urging him to broaden the definition of who can be called a “veteran”.

The issue is seen as divisive in the veterans’ community because only those who have served on particular operational deployments can use the term and seek support from Veterans Affairs NZ.

Wood said this was one of a number of issues that should have been resolved including:

Veterans Affairs NZ again challenging in the High Court the finding in the Tā Wira Gardiner claim which was believed to have allowed many more veterans’ claims to be accepted;

Poor data on veterans including no information showing veteran suicides and no records on the actual number of veterans;

Recommendations from a 2018 review of the Veteran Support Act which were shelved even though they were not completed;

A decision to delay an overdue review of the act.

No Duff has told its supporters: “Anzac Day is sacred. It’s a day to honour the fallen, remember their sacrifice, and stand in solidarity with those who served.

“But this Anzac Day, New Zealand’s veterans should consider sending a powerful message to the Government: No more empty words. No more broken promises. No more apathy and indifference.”

Wood said the call to boycott commemorations sounded “extreme” but years had gone by during which basic and common sense steps had not been taken by successive governments.

He said veterans should organise different ways to commemorate Anzac Day so they could “march with fellow veterans, not politicians”.

“Wear your medals proudly, but refuse to participate in official ceremonies.”

Wood said he planned to climb a hill on the outskirts of Wellington with fellow veterans and remember those who had fallen and those who served as the sun rose before a return trek and a breakfast barbecue.

Penk told the Herald he would soon make an announcement about how “veteran” was defined as the issue was “very much on my mind”.

He said he and political colleagues - including a number who had served - would attend Anzac Day commemorations “to honour the New Zealanders who live and work in loyal service to our nation”.

Penk said he was “deeply committed to driving meaningful change for the wellbeing of our former service people”.

“Anzac Day is a day for our veterans. It’s the one day each year when the country pauses, together, to say ‘thank you.’

“It’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to acknowledge and stand beside those who are still with us. I sincerely hope to see our veterans in attendance - so they can honour their peers and feel the nation’s enduring gratitude for their service.”

