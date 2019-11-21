Extra training cash not enough, say teachers

Photo / 123RF

Increased investment in teacher training welcomed, but more needed to address underlying issues

An extra $95 million for teacher training is good news, says union NZEI Te Riu Roa – but not enough to relieve the teacher shortage.

The crisis in the profession will only be addressed if teaching is seen as a sustainable and attractive profession, says president Lynda Stuart.

"We are really happy the Government is taking this step to increase funding and incentives for teacher training, particularly the emphasis on developing skilled te reo Māori teachers, but the announcement doesn't address the underlying causes of the teacher shortage, which is that teachers are underpaid and overworked."

Stuart says the announcement will be likely be discussed at next week's paid union meetings, as the teachers prepare to vote again for strike action on May 29.

"[The extra money] will only make a difference if it is coupled with a meaningful improvement in teachers' pay and workload, which is what our current campaign is all about," she says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa is also disappointed to see training for early childhood teachers isn't included in this morning's announcement, particularly given the Government's commitment to have 100 per cent of early childhood teachers qualified.