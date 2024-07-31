Extra police have been sent to Wairoa after a gang fight that followed a rugby game in the town at the weekend and involved up to 40 people.
Several people required medical treatment for injuries sustained in the melee that involved up to 40 people at times.
Police said an altercation between teenagers descended into a public brawl after adults, including members and associates of the Mongrel Mob, became involved.
At least two people were moderately injured after receiving stab wounds, and two people were struck by a vehicle.
Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said the incident was an appalling display following a day of celebration, and additional police would support the effort to track down those involved.
Wairoa was a great town with a strong community and people should be free to go about their daily lives, he said.
“That includes watching a rugby game without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community.
“A few people have ruined what should have been a great event for the town.”
The extra police deployed to the town include tactical dog teams, detectives and front-line response staff from across the police district.
“They will be assisting local staff with reassurance patrols and inquiries into the incident,” Paki said.
“There will be a noticeable police presence across Wairoa to ensure that gang members are held to account for the weekend’s incident and any other offending that they may be involved in. We anticipate that a number of arrests will be made.
“We are not tolerating this behaviour in our community and police will be making that message very clear to gangs over the coming days and weeks.”
Police still want to hear from anyone who can assist with their inquiries.
“If you witnessed the disorder, or have any information about what occurred, please contact police via 105 and quote the file number 240727/7731.”