“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event, but it is sadly another shocking event that our community didn’t need.

“So far, police have identified about two dozen people who were involved in the fight and that work is continuing,” Paki said.

“The majority of them are gang members of varying ages, but all of them are old enough to know what’s acceptable.”

Wairoa was a great town with a strong community and people should be free to go about their daily lives, he said.

“That includes watching a rugby game without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community.

“A few people have ruined what should have been a great event for the town.”





The mass fight in Wairoa was captured and shared on social media. It followed a rugby game between Raupunga's YMP and Wairoa's Tapuae at War Memorial Park.

The extra police deployed to the town include tactical dog teams, detectives and front-line response staff from across the police district.

“They will be assisting local staff with reassurance patrols and inquiries into the incident,” Paki said.

“There will be a noticeable police presence across Wairoa to ensure that gang members are held to account for the weekend’s incident and any other offending that they may be involved in. We anticipate that a number of arrests will be made.

“We are not tolerating this behaviour in our community and police will be making that message very clear to gangs over the coming days and weeks.”

Police still want to hear from anyone who can assist with their inquiries.

“If you witnessed the disorder, or have any information about what occurred, please contact police via 105 and quote the file number 240727/7731.”

Alternatively, people with information can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111.







