The $7.7 million Waiora House Community Services Hub in Taupō was expected to be complete in April. Video / Dan Hutchinson

More than 2300 properties in in the Taupō District are without power, many schools are closed today and numerous trees have toppled, including one that has fallen on the soon-to-be-completed $7.7 million Waiora House.

Civil Defence Taupō is advising people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Many local roads are impassable, including Wairakei Drive, Huka Falls Road, Aratiatia Rd and several state highways are closed - SH1 Desert Rd, SH5 Napier- Taupō, SH32 Whakamaru to Kuratau Junction, SH30 Whakamaru to Kinleith.

Line Company Unison is reporting over 2300 properties without power in the north and east of the district, with outages across Kinloch, Marotiri, Whangamata Rd, Motuoapa, Motutere, Tauranga- Taupō, Rangipo and Tūrangi.

All school buses from Tūrangi are cancelled today as the road conditions are too dangerous.

“While we expect the winds to ease as the day progresses, things are not safe out there. We strongly encourage people to stay home today - work from home if you can. Many roads are unsafe and there is wind-blown debris in many places,” Civil Defence said.

Taupō District Council staff and contractors are assessing the damage. All council venues are closed while the damage is assessed.