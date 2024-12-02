Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Explained: What today’s Supreme Court foreshore and seabed ruling means

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The Supreme Court has released a major judgment addressing a string of cases surrounding the interpretation of customary rights under the contentious Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011 (Maca). Photo / Alan Gibson

The Supreme Court has released a major judgment addressing a string of cases surrounding the interpretation of customary rights under the contentious Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011 (Maca). Photo / Alan Gibson

A Supreme Court decision released this afternoon marks the latest twist in a 20-year saga surrounding customary rights in the foreshore and seabed. Here’s what to know.

What just happened?

The Supreme Court has released a major judgment addressing a string of cases surrounding the interpretation of customary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand