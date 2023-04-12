Damning Auckland flood report calls out failings, Government ready to reveal Three Waters re-brand and Wellington Council's million dollar mistake in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured in a car crash north of Waimauku on State Highway 16 in Auckland and emergency services have closed the road.

The single-vehicle crash near McPike Rd was reported to emergency services around 6.22am.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested one person had received critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

“Diversions are currently in place and police advise motorists to avoid the area or delay travel where possible,” they said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks responded to the crash.

“There were no persons trapped. The crew have left now.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to travellers advising them that State Highway 16 had been closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Muriwai Rd roundabout north of Waimauku following the crash.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour.”

SH16 WAIMAUKU TO HELENSVILLE - ROAD CLOSED

Due to a serious crash near McPike Rd, #SH16 is closed between Kiwitahi Rd & Muriwai Rd roundabout, north of Waimauku. Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour: https://t.co/3NtA8xANof ^TP pic.twitter.com/BrbYPz4sdQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 12, 2023

Bus services to Helensville and Parakai are also impacted following the crash.

Auckland Transport said 125 and 125X bus services had no access to Helensville and Parakai due to the crash.

Hence, “125/125X bus services to Westgate will commence their services at Stop 4524 - Waimauku Park and Ride”.

Due to a serious crash on SH16 near McPike Road, 125 and 125X bus services have no access to Helensville and Parakai. 125/125X bus services to Westgate will commence their services at Stop 4524 - Waimauku Park and Ride. More updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/yDVg7oyNgY — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 12, 2023

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified about a car accident at 6.18am on McPike Rd and SH16, Waimauku.

“Three units responded, including one ambulance, one manager, and one rapid response unit.

“Our ambulance crews treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”