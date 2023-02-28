‘Expect delays’: Crashes across Auckland hold up rush-hour traffic, school bus routes affected

Crashes on major Auckland roads are causing disruptions to rush-hour commuters this morning.
Some school bus services have also been affected.
A crash is blocking lanes on White Swan Rd near the intersection of Marshall Laing Ave in Mt Roskill.
Auckland Transport said the crash, which occurred at 8.40am, was causing delays.
And possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services, were in place through the area.
At 6.10am, Auckland Transport issued an alert about a crash on Sandringham Rd near the intersection of Walters Rd in Mt Eden. It had blocked lanes.
AT said motorists should “expect delays and possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services”, through the area until the site was cleared.
The crash site is now cleared.
Another subsequent crash in Mt Wellington on the South Eastern Highway near the intersection of Carbine Rd had held up traffic and caused disruptions to school bus routes.
Auckland Transport issued an alert saying the 323 inbound bus services were detoured until further notice.
Stops missed were 7924, 7926. It asked motorists to expect delays.