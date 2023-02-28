‘Expect delays’: Crashes across Auckland hold up rush-hour traffic, school bus routes affected

A car crash has take place on the South Eastern highway at the Carbine Rd intersection. Video / Supplied

A car crash has take place on the South Eastern highway at the Carbine Rd intersection. Video / Supplied

Crashes on major Auckland roads are causing disruptions to rush-hour commuters this morning.

Some school bus services have also been affected.

A crash is blocking lanes on White Swan Rd near the intersection of Marshall Laing Ave in Mt Roskill.

Auckland Transport said the crash, which occurred at 8.40am, was causing delays.

And possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services, were in place through the area.

WHITE SWAN RD, MT ROSKILL - 8:40AM

A crash is blocking lanes on White Swan Rd, near the intersection of Marshall Laing Ave, in Mt Roskill. Expect delays and possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/NdbnIZBb9Y — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 28, 2023

At 6.10am, Auckland Transport issued an alert about a crash on Sandringham Rd near the intersection of Walters Rd in Mt Eden. It had blocked lanes.

AT said motorists should “expect delays and possible diversions for all traffic, including bus services”, through the area until the site was cleared.

The crash site is now cleared.

UPDATE 7:30AM

This crash now cleared with all lanes available again. ^TP https://t.co/iWuQ1AqZMC — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 28, 2023

Another subsequent crash in Mt Wellington on the South Eastern Highway near the intersection of Carbine Rd had held up traffic and caused disruptions to school bus routes.

Auckland Transport issued an alert saying the 323 inbound bus services were detoured until further notice.

Stops missed were 7924, 7926. It asked motorists to expect delays.

The 323 inbound bus services will be detoured until further notice, due to a crash at the intersection of South Eastern Highway & Carbine Rd blocking lanes. Stops missed: 7924, 7926. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/os79NwO9sy — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 28, 2023



