People listen to a floor talk at the opening of the 'Cyclone Relief Exhibition' at Ahuriri Contemporary, running until May 10.

Ahuriri Contemporary is hosting its Cyclone Relief Exhibition for people to share aroha and support for one another after the natural disaster.

Cyclone Gabrielle left many communities isolated, livelihoods destroyed and a massive clean-up and repairs of infrastructure ahead. Ordinary lives have been thrown into turmoil.

This is an opportunity for the arts community to get together and begin to ask questions such as: where to from here?

A minimum of 10 per cent of proceeds from each art sale will be donated to the Waiohiki Arts Community Trust.

A selection of the artwork being displayed as part of Ahuriri Contemporary's 'Cyclone Relief Exhibition'.

Participating artists include local artists from Te Matau-a-Māui Hawkes Bay, alongside artists from outside the region, who are expressing an outpouring of support by sending works here to exhibit.

Te Herenga Waka University Press and Auckland University Press have generously donated recent poetry publications to be raffled, with the proceeds to be donated to the Waiohiki Arts Community Trust.

For the artists involved who have been directly affected by the flood and lost homes and studios, the remaining proceeds will go directly to them.

Participating artists include Russ Flatt, Seung Yul Oh, Jae Hoon, Teresa Goodin, Philippa Blair, Richard Brimer, Peter Madden, Derek Henderson, Jono Rotman, Deborah Smith, Robyn Fleet, Tame Iti, Mirjam Lugt, Helen Dynes, Tamati Holmes, Nephi Tupaea, Mark Cross, Mary McGregor, Leanne Morrison, Anthony Chiappin, Thomas Burstyn, Dagmar Dyck, Jamie Chapman, Jamie Te Heuheu, John Boyd-Dunlop, Hye Rim Lee, Ercan Cairns, Isaac Peterson, John Lancashire, Rohan Wealleans, Mark Cross, Peter Miller, Leben Young, Freeman White, Garth Steeper, Richard Boyd-Dunlop and more.

The exhibition at Ahuriri Contemporary, 6a Hastings Street, Napier South runs until May 10.