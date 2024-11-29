Advertisement
Exclusive: How much a Thai cop was paid by Day brothers after holiday assault - and their four horror months in prison

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
The families of Kiwi brothers Hamish and Mattson Day are reeling after the pair were arrested and jailed in Thailand. Video / Mike Scott
  • Official documents from Thai courts show brothers Hamish and Mattson Day faced three years in jail for their holiday misdemeanours.
  • The documents show $148,000 was paid to the Thai police officer the Waikato pair admitted assaulting.
  • The Thai police officer asked the court to grant the Day brothers a light sentence.

The sons of wealthy Waikato couple Laurence and Katrina Day paid a Thai police officer $148,000 in “compensation” ahead of being sentenced in a Phuket court and released from prison to return to New Zealand, a judgment in the case states.

Brothers Hamish and Oscar Mattson were told by the Phuket Provincial Court they faced three-year prison sentences after an altercation with a police officer while on holiday in March, the judgment said.

