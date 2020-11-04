Excessive water charges could be back on the table in Christchurch

Excessive water use charges could be back on the table. Photo / 123rf

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel wants excessive water charges back on the table for the city's long term plans.

Councillors narrowly dumped water charges in July for fears it would be unfair and hit low-income families.

A council spokeswoman said Dalziel favours a proper debate about the funding of water delivery and mechanisms for watering gardens at peak times.

This could involve charges - but not for routine water use.

A draft Long Term Plan that will likely consider climate change and rising sea levels, will go out to the community in March.