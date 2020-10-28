Ex Wellington school employee denies $331,000 fraud

The man has elected a judge alone trial. Photo / File

A former employee of a well-known Wellington school has denied accusations of taking $331,000.

The 39-year-old man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to 35 charges, including using forged documents, accessing a computer system for dishonesty, and obtaining by deception.

The charges, which date back to 2019, include using a forged Southern Cross Healthcare invoice to defraud the school.

The man has interim name suppression until early December, when a full argument will be heard on whether or not he can be named.

He has elected for a judge-alone trial on the charges.