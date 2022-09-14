Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has faced a fresh allegation of poor workplace culture. She is pictured at a recent public meeting in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A fresh allegation of poor leadership culture has been levelled against Tukituki MP Anna Lorck by an ex-staffer.

The Labour MP says she is "devastated" to hear how her former staffer felt and she was now working with an experienced leadership coach.

Two former staffers have now spoken out on the condition of anonymity about their difficult time working for Lorck, Stuff reported.

Last month, a senior staffer claimed her former boss was "demanding" and "erratic" and gave her menial tasks while she was working as her executive assistant.

That included allegedly being made to move furniture around Lorck's office for about an hour, and sober-driving the MP home outside work hours.

She said she quit last month after about a year in the job.

Another staffer has now told Stuff he was allegedly "publicly scolded" and denigrated on other occasions by Lorck during a six-month stint working for the MP.

He quit in September last year.

Lorck said in a statement, sent to Hawke's Bay Today, that she was "devastated" to hear how he felt after he finished working for her "and I hope he's doing better now".

"I'm doing my best to be a better manager of staff. I've taken these and other concerns raised on board and I'm currently working with an experienced leadership coach on this.



"Both Labour and I take our obligations to staff very seriously and I will keep doing all I can to improve in this area," she said.

"I hand on heart feel I went out of my way to support him as I was concerned about his wellbeing during what was a difficult period of his employment.

"During his time working at Parliament, the Parliamentary Service, Labour whips and I were all involved in extensive support to help him in his job, alongside his union."

She claimed he did not raise a complaint during his employment.

The ex-staffer behind the latest allegation said he was offered support by Parliamentary Service including counselling and professional development.

Lorck has been the Tukituki MP since the 2020 election, where she defeated National's Lawrence Yule by 1590 votes.

It comes just weeks after the Labour caucus voted to expel one of its MPs Dr Gaurav Sharma, who will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP.

Sharma had alleged bullying within his own party, before being accused of it himself by a former staffer. He continued to publicly criticise the Labour party until he was expelled.

National MP Sam Uffindell was also stood down last month after allegations of his past behaviour - including violence - surfaced.