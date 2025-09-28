Peters acknowledged the “good intentions” of those countries which had recognised Palestine, such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, but warned it could be counterproductive.

He said New Zealand would wait to recognise Palestine until “conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present”.

Former Race Relations Commissioner Gregory Fortuin says the Government's now-is-not-the-time stance will lead to a "perpetuation of the carnage" and is "torturous logic". Photo / Dean Purcell

“That is, Hamas resisting negotiation in the belief that it is winning the propaganda war, while pushing Israel towards even more intransigent military positions,” Peters said.

“Hamas will seek to portray our recognition of Palestine as a victory, as they have already done in response to partner announcements. Israel will claim that recognition rewards Hamas and that it removes pressure on them to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire.

“Rather, the New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognise Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters tells the UN General Assembly in New York "we are not ready" to recognise Palestinian statehood as it could be counterproductive. Photo / United Nations

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has already designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

For New Zealand to recognise Palestine, Luxon said, it would require Palestinian territory to be removed from Hamas control, a return of the hostages it took on October 7, 2023 and have established governance capacity within the Palestinian Authority.

“Now is not the time,” Luxon said of recognition. “Really, what we need is reasonable leadership on both sides to come together to sit down and resolve this conflict, and irrespective of the position on recognition, that is the main event.”

Fortuin called this response “folding our arms and doing nothing”.

Fortuin grew up in apartheid South Africa and drew parallels between that and the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

He was South Africa’s honorary consul to New Zealand and was New Zealand’s Race Relations Conciliator, now commissioner, between 2001 and 2002. He told the Herald the situation in Gaza was deeply personal.

“We need to act now and stop the further annihilation,” Fortuin said.

“But if we are okay with tens of thousands of mainly women and children dying and being starved and their homes being bombed, then what does it say about ourselves? Because it’s happening on our watch.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

