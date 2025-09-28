Former Race Relations Commissioner Gregory Fortuin has slammed Winston Peters (inset) and the Government for not recognising Palestinian statehood. Photo / Dean Purcell
A former Race Relations Commissioner has slammed the Government’s decision not to recognise Palestinian statehood, calling yesterday’s announcement at the United Nations mere political expediency.
“To refuse to provide a symbol of hope and promise during these dark days is akin to arguing that we need to wait for thegenocide to be completed before we recognise the place Palestinians can bury their dead,” former Race Relations Conciliator Gregory Fortuin told the Herald.
Fortuin said the Government’s “now-is-not-the-time” stance would lead to a “perpetuation of the carnage” and was “torturous logic”.
“Shame on us,” he said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters yesterday told the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not ready” to recognise Palestinian statehood. At the same time, he said the New Zealand Government still supports a two-state solution and acknowledged recognition was “inevitable”.
“Hamas will seek to portray our recognition of Palestine as a victory, as they have already done in response to partner announcements. Israel will claim that recognition rewards Hamas and that it removes pressure on them to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire.
“Rather, the New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognise Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has already designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
For New Zealand to recognise Palestine, Luxon said, it would require Palestinian territory to be removed from Hamas control, a return of the hostages it took on October 7, 2023 and have established governance capacity within the Palestinian Authority.
“Now is not the time,” Luxon said of recognition. “Really, what we need is reasonable leadership on both sides to come together to sit down and resolve this conflict, and irrespective of the position on recognition, that is the main event.”
Fortuin called this response “folding our arms and doing nothing”.
Fortuin grew up in apartheid South Africa and drew parallels between that and the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
He was South Africa’s honorary consul to New Zealand and was New Zealand’s Race Relations Conciliator, now commissioner, between 2001 and 2002. He told the Herald the situation in Gaza was deeply personal.
“We need to act now and stop the further annihilation,” Fortuin said.
“But if we are okay with tens of thousands of mainly women and children dying and being starved and their homes being bombed, then what does it say about ourselves? Because it’s happening on our watch.”