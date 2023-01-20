Cyclist David Lane was killed in the crash in Stancombe Rd in the suburb of Flat Bush just after 8am on Saturday September 17. Photo / Darren Masters

A young former police officer has been sentenced to home detention for drink driving in a crash that killed a cyclist in 2021.

Jada Manase, then fresh out of police college, was off-duty and had fallen asleep at the wheel after a night of drinking when she crashed into 69-year-old David Lane.

His grieving sister spoke of the terrible shock of his younger brother’s death at Manase’s sentencing in court today.

“He was mown down by a speeding, drunk, off-duty police woman, who was drinking all night and thought she was above the law,” Lane’s sister wrote in a letter read out to the court.

“It’s heartbreaking that Dave had only just retired that week with many plans for the future,” she said, “Travel, moving house, a new car, cycling.”

The incident happened on Stancombe Road in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

Flowers left for cyclist David Lane, after a crash on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush, on Saturday morning. Photo / Raphael Franks

Manase’s Nissan pick-up truck was veering in its lane going at a speed of 68 to 72 kilometres per hour, exceeding the speed limit of 60.

It drifted into the cycle lane, colliding with Lane who was on his Saturday morning bike ride.

Manase’s vehicle continued, striking several parked vehicles causing them significant damage.

Two of them had to be written off, the court heard.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard Manase pleaded guilty immediately to two charges, excess breath alcohol causing death and careless driving last year.

She recorded 600 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Judge David McNaughton sentenced her to nine months of home detention after significant discounts for her early guilty plea, remorse and relative youth at the time.

He said court documents show Manase showed symptoms of PTSD and depression after the crash, and has expressed remorse, guilt and shame.

“I can’t do anything without feeling guilty... it’s always there,” she told a probation officer.

She resigned earlier this month.