Ex-Arise Church member with eating disorder allegedly told she needed to 'fully accept' Jesus to heal

WARNING: This article references eating disorders and suicide

A former Arise church member alleges church leaders told her she had to "fully accept" Jesus in her life to be healed from her eating disorder.

Dayna* has experienced eating disorders throughout her life and in 2017, two years after she started attending Arise church she relapsed.

When she turned to the church for support, she alleges leaders and a counsellor they referred her to, told her she needed to "fully accept" Jesus in her life if she wanted to recover.

"It was kind of like, there is fundamentally something wrong with you and if you accept Jesus in your life you will heal. And I was like I do, I'm coming to everything and I'm believing, and I really did. But it was kind of like, if you really were, you wouldn't be sick anymore."

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate out of any mental health illness and there is no one distinct cause.

Research shows a combination of genes and environment are involved in causing the illnesses and some studies have shown that more than 50 per cent of the risk for developing an eating disorder comes from genetics.

Dayna's story comes after the church announced it would undertake two reviews after accusations interns were mistreated at the church, as well as claims sexual assault allegations weren't addressed properly, were published on David Farrier's Webworm site.

Some of the things Dayna recalls being questioned about while she was ill include whether she had had premarital sex, supported homosexuality and whether she had renounced those beliefs.

She also believes they knew she was not tithing and they may have been referring to that as well during these conversations.

Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand spokesperson Nicki Wilson said eating disorders were biological brain disorders and people did not need to "fully accept" jesus to heal.

"Full recovery is possible at any age and any stage.

"People need and deserve evidence-based treatment for eating disorders as they do with any other illness."

Religion researcher Dr Peter Lineham told the Herald this type of healing belief was a common view in Pentecostal churches, but he said a "good deal" would be said against it in other denominations.

"In Anglican, or Catholic and Baptist churches you may occasionally hear that viewpoint, but it would be very surprising to hear it from the pulpit."

He said churches were entitled to believe what they want about who should be able to have sex with whom but he was concerned about safety issues and potential suicide risks that may come after comments like those regarding her sex life and opinion on homosexuality.

"It's acting in procedures that are safe and appropriate, that's just a fundamental to an ethic."

He believed some of the alleged comments made to the woman amounted to an "abuse of power" of an extreme kind.

Being told she was needed to "fully accept" Jesus, despite her feeling like she already had, drove her away as she said it made her feel like a bad person.

"I stopped going and no one cared, you'd think if you were part of a church or a group and they know that you've been unwell and all of a sudden you stop going you would think that someone would give you a call. But it's like I never existed."

Other former members spoken to by the Herald said they felt there was a focus on money at the church and another woman felt "cut off" by the church after her daughter was assaulted by her former partner.

Dayna believed there was an emphasis on looking good at the church, and when you didn't meet those standards you become "invisible".

This too was echoed by others spoken to by the Herald.

"They send out this message, come as you are, but it's really not because I came as I was and it's like if you dress a certain way and you look a certain way and you act a certain way and you give this much, then you're in and you're part of it and if you don't then this is not a place for you."

The Arise board said they feel "deeply troubled" by any story in which an individual has not been met with love, compassion and support presented in the message of Jesus Christ through Arise Church.



"We have read this story with great sadness and acknowledge the hurt and the pain that has been expressed.



"Due to legal and privacy obligations, the board is unable to comment on specific allegations while the independent processes are taking place."



The board strongly encouraged anyone who has a complaint or negative experience to engage with Pathfinding.

"It is important we hear and understand these stories in order to help bring relief and healing to those who are in pain, and put into place any corrective action that may be needed."

The contact details for the independent reviewer are - Email: contact@pathfinding.co.nz Phone: 0800 274 731 Website: pathfinding.co.nz

Do you need help?

If you need urgent help, reach out to your GP or local mental health provider.

&BULL; Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand 0800 2 EDANZ info@ed.org.nz

• New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic

&BULL: Eeating Disorder Carer Support NZ

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)