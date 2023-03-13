Jake Neil Dalgety, 21, was killed when the car he was a passenger in struck a parked truck in the early hours of August 15, 2020. Photo / Facebook

Jake Neil Dalgety, 21, was killed when the car he was a passenger in struck a parked truck in the early hours of August 15, 2020. Photo / Facebook

A man who drove into a parked truck is facing a charge of drug driving for the crash that killed a young father of two.

Hamilton man Lee Pehi Thompson, 40, is accused of causing the death of Jake Neil Dalgety, 21, by driving a car while under the influence of drugs.

Court documents show the charge against Thompson states that a blood sample taken from him showed evidence of the use of a controlled drug.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment or a $20,000 fine.

Two other charges show Thompson, a millhand of Chartwell, is also charged with causing bodily injury to two other passengers in the car that night.

The crash happened at 3.20am on August 15, 2020, on Thomas Rd in north Hamilton when the car Thompson was driving smashed into a parked truck.

There was no one in the truck at the time.

A death notice for Dalgety soon after said he had two beautiful children to whom he was a special father.

The notice said he was “taken far too soon” and was loved and missed by his parents, six siblings, and wider whānau.

Thompson did not make a plea when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He will reappear in court on March 27.