‘Everything I had is gone’: Family mourn loss of son in car crash four days before Christmas

Vishal Anand, 26 lost his life in a car crash on Ponatahi Rd near Carterton on December 21.

The father of a young man who died in a Wairarapa car crash four days before Christmas says he’s lost everything he had.

Vishal Anand, 26, was driving to Wellington from Martinborough on the morning of December 21 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit an oncoming car on Ponatahi Rd near Carterton.

Anand died on the scene and another person was seriously injured.

Family friend Satpal Mahida remembered the young man as “really smart and confident”, and who knew exactly what he wanted in life.

Anand was originally from Bihar, India, and came to New Zealand in 2019 to study Information Technology (IT) at Ara Institute of Technolgy in Canterbury. He stayed with Mahida until he moved to Wellington about a month ago.

“He was very friendly and made you feel comfortable as soon as you spoke to him - one of those people that you meet once and never forget,” Mahida said.

Vishal had his 26th birthday on September 4, Mahida said.

News of his death came as a “shock”.

“Another friend called me. He was crying and said Vishal was no more. I couldn’t believe it.

“It was honestly so shocking. Vishal’s dad called me and asked me to verify. Then his employer called me and we knew it was true.”

According to the police investigation, Mahida said, Vishal lost control of his car in wet weather.

Vishal’s dad was devastated after learning he had lost his young son, Mahida said.

“He told me he got nothing in life now, everything he had is gone. They have no motivation to carry on with life now.”

Mahida has started a Givealittle page to fundraise and help Anand’s family with the costs of repatriation, funeral and financial aid.

“Vishal had an education loan. He was the only hope of his parents to take care of them in their old age.

“The fundraiser has already raised over $15,000, it shows how much people loved him.

“The repatriation has been delayed due to holidays, hopefully, his parents will be able to see their son soon.”

Last week, Waka Kotahi director of Land Transport Kane Patena said more than 350 people had already lost their lives from crashes on roads.

“Every one of those deaths is a tragedy for the families and communities affected, and on top of that loss, thousands more people have been seriously injured in crashes.

“Tragically, many of these deaths and serious injuries are the result of simple mistakes, and they can be prevented by creating a system that is more forgiving, where people don’t pay with their lives when someone makes a simple mistake,” he said.

“New Zealand’s Road to Zero strategy and action plan is focussed on making the changes needed to create that safe system for Aotearoa. Every action delivered through Road to Zero is aimed at reducing the pain and suffering road crashes inflict on our communities and our whānau.”

Patena said Waka Kotahi, NZ Police and Te Manatū Waka would focus on delivering a wide range of safety improvements and other actions in 2023 to make progress towards the Road to Zero target of a 40 per cent reduction in deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads by 2030.

“In 2023 New Zealanders will see the installation of more life-saving side and median barriers, more Police enforcement targeting unsafe driving, safe speed limits on our roads, promotion of safe vehicles and the delivery of more infrastructure to make our towns and cities safe for people walking and riding bikes.

“All of these things will make a difference for a safe Aotearoa, and we need New Zealanders to support this important work.”

Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport director Road to Zero Bryan Sherritt said the ministry had made a good start in rolling out safety improvements but acknowledged that there was a lot more work to do, and the next few years would be absolutely critical to their success.

“The level of trauma on our roads this year is a tragic and sobering reminder of the work that remains to be done. It’s crucial that we maintain our focus on creating a safe system where the responsibility for safety is shared amongst those who design, build, manage and use the roads and vehicles.”

Moving into the end-of-year holiday period, NZ Police Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien said the importance of everyone making safe driving choices, as well as planning ahead for safe holiday journeys.

“We’re seeing New Zealanders returning to regular routines following the past few years of disruption, and summer holiday road trips to visit friends and whānau are no exception. More of us are getting out on the roads and Police will be working hard to keep everyone safe.”

Following deployment to support the Covid-19 response, police were devoting significantly more resources to road policing, O’Brien said.

“There has already been a significant increase in alcohol breath screening tests with more than 2.2 million tests conducted in the year to 31 October 2022.

“Police will be out in force over the summer holidays to deter risky driver behaviour such as speeding and drunk driving. These behaviours cause death and serious injury on the road every year but they don’t have to.

“We want you to get to your destination, so please drive safely and know that you can expect to see police out on the roads.”