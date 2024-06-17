Kaitāia’s Kawhe Hub owner Levana Siestses takes her 7-month-old rescue dog Mocha to work most days, saying she’s a popular staff member at the coffee shop

Kaitāia’s Kawhe Hub owner Levana Siestses takes her 7-month-old rescue dog Mocha to work most days, saying she’s a popular staff member at the coffee shop

Friday, June 21 is National Take Your Dog To Work Day.

But in the Far North town of Kaitāia - arguably the most dog-friendly town in the country - it’s just another day in the office for the plethora of pooches that accompany their owners to work most days.

Dogs have been human’s best friend far back into pre-history when they became domesticated by choosing to live and work alongside mankind. From the very beginning, they worked alongside us, hunting and tracking and even keeping us safe at night by growling and barking when danger reared its ugly head.

In modern times, this relationship has been forgotten, and the poor pooch is now often left to sit at home while their owners go about their daily business.

Take Your Dog To Work Day is designed to change this old policy, and bring the happy puppy back into daily work lives.

However, every dog can already have its (work) day in Kaitāia with many pet owners taking their canines on the job with them. They all reckon it makes the work day better, that customers love petting the pooches and the dogs themselves enjoy being part of a team.

Kaitāia’s Kawhe Hub owner Levana Siestses takes her 7-month-old rescue dog Mocha to work most days, saying she’s a popular staff member at the coffee shop.

Mocha was saved from a terrible fate as somebody was going to throw her off the Allen Bell Dr bridge into the Awanui River.

“What sort of person would do that? She’s such a beautiful dog and so friendly I can’t imagine why anybody would do that to a pup.”

Siestses said if she didn’t bring Mocha to work she would be at home by herself and bored.

“Why not bring her to work? She’d be at home otherwise and she really likes the contact coming here. The customers love petting her and she really loves the attention.

“Every day is take our dog to work day here and New Zealand seems very dog friendly. But it’s not always smooth running and they can be a bit to look after at work, but it’s best for Mocha and me to have her here.”

She said it’s also a good way to socialise a dog to get it used to people and other dogs, and Kawhe Hub seems to be a gathering point for dog owners in the town.

Briana Ranstead reckons Kaitāia must be the most-dog friendly place in the country as she and her 16-month-old red doberman Baby meet so many other dogs in the town’s businesses

Briana Ranstead is often there with her 16-month-old red doberman, Baby, and reckons Kaitāia must be the most dog-friendly town in the country, with only Raglan coming near in her eyes.

Ranstead was the one who rescued Mocha from a watery grave and Baby and Mocha are the best of friends, and she said Baby loves to meet the other workplace dogs in the town.

“Everybody loves [Baby] and many people are surprised to see a red doberman here. Having dogs at work is just part of the culture here. If dogs are left at home all day by themselves they can get upset or anxious, taking them to work gives them some excitement and people love seeing a dog when they going into a business.”

John Stewart, from nettl, formerly printing.com Kaitāia, takes his black labs, 12-week Ziggy and Pumba, to work, but says not all workplaces are suitable for a dog.

John Stewart, from nettl, formerly printing.com Kaitāia, loves having black labs, 12-week Ziggy and Pumba, at work, but says not all workplaces are suitable for a dog

Stewart said Pumba is a big hit with the customers, and he loves them too.

“He never really leaves the side of my desk, unless a regular customer comes in. He then gets up and runs to greet them.”

Ziggy is a new addition to the office team, and when we visited he was having nap time after a strenuous morning helping the team out. He perked up though for the camera and a chance for some attention.

Stewart said while having dogs in the office was fine at nettl, not all workplaces were suitable for a dog.

“They are great to have around, but only if it’s a suitable workplace. As long as they are not a distraction for the staff or customers and there are no health and safety issues then I think more people should [take their dog to work].”

Tracey Fraser, branch manager for Mico Plumbing Kaitāia, says work is a much more enjoyable experience with King, her eight-year-old German shepherd, as part of the team. And she wouldn’t want him spending all day at home by himself as he’d miss the job and his customers.

At neighbouring Mico Plumbing Kaitāia, branch manager Tracey Fraser, says work is a much more enjoyable experience with King, her 8-year-old German shepherd, as part of the team.

Fraser said her regular customers loved having King there and he was one of the attractions for them to come in. And besides, she wouldn’t want King spending all day at home by himself as he’d miss the job and his customers.

“He really loves being here and greeting all the plumbers when they come in. He gets really spoilt every day and he looks forward to coming to work in the morning because he knows he’s going to get so much attention. He just brings a lot of fun to the workplace and breaks up the day.”

Stonecraft Construction Kaitāia manager Pam Mitcalfe says work is made even more pleasant when Rima, a 7-year-old poodle/terrier cross and Doja, a two-and-a-half year-old pomeranian, accompany her to the office.

“Most of the customers seem to love seeing a dog when they come in and they get plenty of attention.”

Stonecraft Construction Kaitāia manager Pam Mitcalfe says work is made even more pleasant when Rima, a 7-year-old poodle/terrier cross and Doja, a two-and-a-half-year-old pomeranian, accompany her to the office

When asked why she took them to work Mitcalfe said: “They are my friends.”

“I wouldn’t want them to be at home on their own all day, that’s not nice for them.

“I’m really lucky I can bring them in here, but they are part of the workforce now.”

Mitcalfe said if people were able to take their dogs to work, and it was safe to do so, they should certainly give it a go.

At the Northland Age, media specialist Sharon Adams has seen the large numbers of businesses with dogs on her regular visits around the town to her clients - and Mitre 10 has its own cat.

Adams has been taking 13-year-old jack russell/bichon cross Pip to work for years and says more workplaces should have their own dog, or dogs.

“Pip just loves coming to work with me and she’s ready every morning waiting for me to go so she can get to work. The customers love her, judging by the attention she gets, and I don’t like leaving her at home by herself. She’d miss the office.”

Northland Age media specialist Sharon Adams says more workplaces should have their own dog, She’s been taking 13-year-old jack russell/bichon cross Pip to work for years

One common theme among all the dogs was that they were always enthusiastic to get to work, even if their owners may not be quite as eager.

More details on Take Your Dog To Work Day here.



