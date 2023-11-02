Everard Bartlett has been sacked as the Taylor Hawks' head coach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Everard Bartlett has been sacked as the Taylor Hawks' head coach. Photo / Warren Buckland

The head coach of the Taylor Hawks men’s basketball team has publicly claimed he believes his sacking after spending one season in charge was unfair.

The head of the Hawke’s Bay NBL franchise says an offer was made to meet Everard Bartlett to discuss the dispute out of the public eye.

But on Thursday, Bartlett released a missive against them in the form of a statement sent to several media outlets.

Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny said the franchise didn’t want the dispute to be played out in the media and would not be commenting further publicly.

The Hawks fell agonisingly short of a semifinal spot this season in the NBL after what many described as a howler of a referee’s decision ultimately cost them their quarter-final match in July against the eventual champions, the Canterbury Rams.

Bartlett said he was shocked to learn in August, during a video call with Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny, that his three-year contract was being terminated.

He claims the reasons for the termination were vague. He said he had tried unsuccessfully to organise an in-person meeting with the board, but Kenny disputes this.

“My requests for clear performance parameters and documentation substantiating the dismissal have not been adequately addressed, leaving me with many unanswered questions and feeling utterly deflated,” Bartlett claimed.

“It is my firm belief that my termination was not conducted fairly or in good faith.”

Taylor Hawks coach Everard Bartlett on the sideline this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bartlett told Hawke’s Bay Today: “I grew up here, I’ve been watching the Hawks since I was a kid, I’ve been part of the club probably longer than the majority of the board members.”

“I’ve been here since I left high school - so to be treated that way was a slap in the face, really.”

Bartlett, who was a long-term player with the Hawks before taking over as head coach in January, said he was sent a termination letter from the franchise two days after the video call.

Bartlett sent that letter to Hawke’s Bay Today. It does not set out any specific reasons for the termination, and thanks Bartlett for his contributions.

“The termination process lacked the transparency and fairness that both parties should expect in a professional setting,” Bartlett believed.

“My attempts to have a conversation and gain clarity were met with limited information and a lack of willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue.”

Bartlett has employed a lawyer and says his lawyer has managed to arrange mediation with the Hawks, on a date yet to be finalised.

He said, looking back, what he believed was a tough call in the quarter-final appeared to have played a part in his dismissal.

“Our season was decided and, ultimately now, my coaching career was decided on that call. [Those are] the repercussions these types of things have.”

Bartlett said he wanted to remain as head coach or at the very least share his feedback with the board.

Kenny said in a statement the franchise was willing to meet with Bartlett.

“We remain in discussion with Everard and have offered to meet with him to discuss his concerns,” the statement read.

“We prefer to discuss Everard’s concerns with him directly rather than through the media, so will not be making further comment.”

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.