Evacuations due to wildfires in Waitaki, Otago, helicopters called in

Helicopters with monsoon buckets will begin helping fight the fires in Waitaki at first light. File photo / Joe Allison

Multiple wildfires are raging in windy conditions in the rural Waitaki District, sending smoke as far away as Oamaru and forcing some residents to leave their homes.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets will arrive at first light to help fight the fires, which were reported not long after midnight, a statement from Fire and Emergency NZ said.

The first fire is in Nenthorn, about 30km from Middlemarch, in Otago, and the second is in the Earthquakes area, about 7km from Duntroon in South Canterbury.

As of 5.30am neither fire was contained.

Fire and Emergency NZ’s incident controller at Nenthorn, Bobby Lamont, said crews were dealing with three separate fires in windy conditions.

Crews were focused on protecting structures for two of the fires during the night, but their options for firefighting were limited for the third fire until daylight.

Three helicopters, three tankers and five extra firefighting crews will arrive in the morning.

Lamont said three households had self-evacuated. If anyone else felt uneasy or unsafe they should also leave their homes.

The Earthquakes fire was an estimated 20 hectares at 5.30am and no structures were at risk, Fenz said.

Commander Phil Marsh said two helicopters and heavy machinery would be working on the fire this morning.

Around 4.15am cordons were being established at both ends of Earthquake Rd, and the electricity had been disconnected so crews could work safely. People were asked to avoid the area.

Nenthorne, Ramrock and Butter and Egg Roads have also been closed.

‘If you are concerned, call 111′

Smoke from the Earthquakes fire could be seen and smelled as far away as Oamaru, Fenz said.

That had prompted several people to call 111 earlier this morning.

“Wherever you are, if you see or smell smoke and are concerned, please always call 111 so our trained dispatchers in our communications centre can assess whether this is a new fire,” Fenz said.

On Sunday MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Otago and Canterbury regions, lasting from Sunday night until mid-morning.

Northwest winds could approach severe gales in exposed places, the forecaster said.