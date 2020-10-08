Evacuations after large fire breaks out at Christchurch pub

Firefighters have been called to huge building fire in central Christchurch early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the Fitz Sports Bar, on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Cashel St, after reports of a blaze about 5am.
Four fire crews are at the scene.
The building was well involved when crews arrived, authorities say, and is sending smoke across the city business district.
NewstalkZB reporter Jess McCarthy said the blaze appeared to be under control by about 6am.
"One of the fire trucks does have its crane arm up, so potentially it was shooting water down on to the roof," she said.
"It is smoking upwards. There are not actually any signs of flames."
Police were called in to help evacuate a nearby motel as a precaution, a spokeswoman said.
Officers are also in the area helping to control traffic.
Read More
- Lake Ōhau fire: Long road to recovery for devastated village - NZ Herald
- Shane Jones slams Greens over Lake Ōhau fire comments - NZ Herald
- Why Ōhau blaze is a taste of climate change's fire risk - NZ Herald
- Lake Ōhau owner reunited with pet after days apart - NZ Herald
- House blaze in East Tāmaki, Auckland contained - NZ Herald
Motorists in the area are being told that the section of Fitzgerald Ave northbound, from Lichfield St, has been closed off as a result.
Cashel St is also closed to traffic mid-block from Barbadoes St.
Transport for Christchurch issued an alert via its social media channels saying Fitzgerald Ave is, however, open to traffic heading south.
"Please avoid these routes until clear," the alert said.