New Zealand

Euthanasia: Are we ready for legalised assisted dying in New Zealand?

15 minutes to read
ACT leader David Seymour and deputy Brooke van Velden thank MP's and supporters after the "yes" vote on the End of Life Choice Act. Video / ACT Party / Mark Tantrum

NZ Herald
By: Scarlett Cvitanovich

Last year almost two-thirds of New Zealanders voted to legalise assisted dying. So come November 7, euthanasia will be legal. The Ministry of Health expects about 1100 people to request it in the first year

