A Spanish air force A400M at RNZAF Base Ōhakea on Tuesday. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Operational German and Spanish military aircraft have touched down in New Zealand for the first time.

Aircraft belonging to the air forces of France, Germany and Spain arrived at Base Ōhakea on Tuesday as crew and personnel made a goodwill visit to the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The three aircraft are A400M military turboprop transports, which carry out a range of air mobility tasks similar to those performed by New Zealand’s C-130 Hercules.

Deputy Chief of Air Force, Air Commodore DJ Hunt, said the Air Force rarely had the opportunity to host European aircraft and colleagues.

“This is a visit from three like-minded nations with whom New Zealand has established and friendly relations. We operate, at times, in Europe and we have great working relationships with our fellow aviators in these countries, so it is a real pleasure to welcome them to New Zealand and engage with them in our own country,” Hunt said.