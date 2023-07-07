Gordon Anthony Runga sank his chances of being paroled from prison when he was caught scaling a fence and charged with attempting to escape. Photo / NZME

A gang enforcer behind bars for manslaughter but living in privileged accommodation awaiting his imminent release destroyed his chance at parole when he was caught scaling a fence.

Whanganui Black Power sergeant at arms Gordon Anthony Runga was deemed an undue risk and denied his liberty by the Parole Board, following a hearing at Whanganui’s Kaitoke Prison in May 2023.

At his previous appearance before the board, however, Runga appeared to be well on the way to walking through the gates of freedom and saying farewell to the gang lifestyle.

Runga was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in February 2022 by Justice Rebecca Ellis, in the High Court at Whanganui, following a jury’s guilty verdict for the manslaughter of Kevin Ratana, a father of two.

He was one of six Black Power members jailed after the Mongrel Mob member was gunned down on the front lawn of his Castlecliff home, in broad daylight on August 21, 2018.

In December, Runga told the board he had spoken to the chapter’s president about “his need to step down from the gang to focus on his whānau” and was told he could leave without fear of anyone coming after him.

Runga had used his time wisely in prison by completing Mauri Tū Pae, a kaupapa Māori-based group rehabilitative programme, panel convenor Neville Trendle’s decision, released to NZME on Thursday, said.

Facilitators praised Runga for the insight he had gained through his positive engagement and he was expected to graduate with distinction.

Supported accommodation in New Plymouth had agreed to take Runga, while the board backed his progress and hoped he could consolidate the gains made in the less structured environment of the Self-Care Units.

Problems soon surfaced after Runga moved to the unit, a residential-style flat used by prisoners who were nearing release, in January.

He was spotted scaling the unit’s fence on February 13, triggering a police investigation, resulting in charges of escaping custody and intentional damage being laid, while a full operational review of the facility was ordered.

Mongrel Mob member Kevin Ratana, a father of two, was shot dead in August 2018 after moving into Black Power's patch. Photo / supplied

When Runga appeared for parole in May, he was reluctant to talk about the afternoon’s events with the board as the charges were still before the court, Trendle said.

Corrections said it had been an eventful afternoon with a second prisoner in the unit behaving erratically and damaging property while guards dealt with Runga.

Two more prisoners were removed from the accommodation and taken to the main prison site, where one was found in possession of contraband.

A parole assessment report disclosed drug-related items were found in the unit’s communal area and Runga was displaying erratic as well as incoherent behaviour at times.

After completing a negative drug test, Runga was put under close observation for seven days.

Runga was able to tell the board he was disappointed in himself for what happened.

“He was looking forward to being released to ... where he had gained a place with ...,” Trendle said.

“His whānau were going to move there to be with him.”

In June, an additional four months were added to Runga’s existing sentence after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Runga had reinvented himself as a courteous convict since February’s events.

“He is described as a role model in the high-security unit where he currently resides,” Trendle trumpeted.

“He gained a job as a yard cleaner and now has a trusted position as the messman.”

Unfortunately, the damage had been done and until the board could discuss the day’s drama and further supported accommodation was secured, Runga’s release posed an undue risk, Trendle ruled.

Ratana’s presence on Black Power turf heightened hostility between the rival gangs and after he scared two members off during a confrontation by pulling a gun, tensions reached a tipping point.

Attempting to intimidate him to leave their turf Black Power members, some wearing patches, face coverings and hoodies, armed themselves with poles and battens and went to Ratana’s address and began smashing his car.

As Ratana appeared from the front door carrying a loaded shotgun, he was shot in the neck with a solid slug and died instantly.

Runga fired two shotgun rounds at the house for cover so other Black Power members could flee the scene.

Police never found the murder weapon.

Runga, who has a final release date in October 2025, would be seen again by the board before the end of November 2023, so fresh consideration could be given to his case.

Leighton Keith joined NZME as an Open Justice reporter based in Whanganui in 2022.




