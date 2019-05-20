Cambridge couple Laken Rose and Andrew Williams have been charged with sex offences against young girls. Photo / Supplied

Name suppression lapsed for Andrew Alan Williams and new charges laid by police bring the number of complainants - including an 8-year-old girl - to three. Prosecutors say there's a "potential fourth" complainant and supported NZME application to photograph Williams in case others recognise him.

A female equestrian and her boyfriend have been accused of grooming young girls for sex - and recording some of the alleged rapes and indecent assaults on camera.

Laken Maree Rose, 29, and Andrew Alan Williams, 52, were arrested a fortnight ago and jointly charged with indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection and the rape of an 8-year-old girl.

The alleged sex crimes happened at a Tauranga camping ground earlier this year.

The couple, who live in Cambridge, are well-known in equestrian circles and pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

Name suppression has now lapsed for Williams and police laid two new charges against him in the Tauranga District Court on Monday.

The new charges of committing an indecent act and rape were laid after two different girls, both younger than 16 at the time of the alleged offending, made formal complaints to police.

The alleged rape happened in Palmerston North five years ago.

Williams was yet to speak with his lawyers Bill and Rita Nabney about the new charges, so did not enter pleas.

He applied to be released on bail but this was denied by Judge David Cameron.

Rose did not appear in court today but is on bail.

The police revealed in court there was a "potential" fourth complainant and the possibility of others once the examination of phones, tablets and laptops belonging to Rose and Williams is completed.

So far, a team of five police officers have found nearly 2000 videos and more than 22,000 images.

A large quantity of the videos contain sexual violence involving children, Crown prosecutor Ben Smith told the court.

A number of text messages between Williams and Rose also allegedly discuss young girls in sexual manner, Smith said.

Speaking in support of NZME's application to photograph Williams' appearance in court, Smith said other potential complainants, or their guardians, are more likely to recognise a photograph than just his name.

"Police have real reason to believe there might be other complainants who might come forward."

Defence lawyer Rita Nabney opposed the application on the grounds the media would "sensationalise" the case and jeopardise her client's right to a fair trial.

"This is going to attract a lot of attention."

In granting the application, Judge Cameron noted publication of Williams' image might assist the police investigation and would not prejudice his right to a fair trial.

This is because "identity" appeared not to be an issue in the case, said Judge Cameron.

Any trial was unlikely to be held for months, or even years, which the judge said lessened any potential impact of publication.

News of the sex charges against Laken Rose and Andrew Williams, better known as Andy, will shock the Cambridge community where they live.

Rose competes in show jumping and Williams is the regional field manager for a tiling company.

The police allege Rose "groomed" the young girls to build trust with them, before encouraging them to engage in alleged sexual activity with Williams, her partner of 10 years.

A summary of the police case in relation to the original complainant, an 8-year-old girl, was released to NZME by Judge Cameron.

Rose and Williams stayed in a Tauranga camping ground on five separate occasions this year.

Police allege the couple befriended the family of the young girl, who was given permission to visit them alone in their unit.

It was during these visits the girl was asked if she wanted to see "something cool", or if she has seen anyone have sex before, the police allege.

The alleged sexual violations escalated from indecent touching through to rape by Williams, according to the charges laid by police, with Rose allegedly present in the room.

The case is being investigated by the Western Bay of Plenty child protection team but Detective Sergeant Darryl Brazier could not comment as the matter was before the court.

Brazier urged any anyone with information to contact him on (07) 213 0417.