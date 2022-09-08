Police on the scene in Epsom, Auckland, where an old mortar shell was dug in a resident's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police on the scene in Epsom, Auckland, where an old mortar shell was dug in a resident's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland residents are being evacuated after an old mortar bomb was dug up in someone's backyard.

Police have evacuated four streets and approximately 100 people surrounding the house on Pukenui Rd in Epsom, according to local Cameron de Lile.

He said police have set up several cordons to prevent anyone from entering the area, and said police are telling residents to stay with friends as it is unlikely the area will be reopened tonight.

A police spokeswoman said an old mortar shell had been located at a residential property and nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police also said the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is on the scene.

City duty shift inspector Dan Weir is on the scene and said the NZDF explosives team is currently still assessing the unexploded mortar shell.

New Zealand personality and radio host Jono Pryor was one of the residents evacuated this evening and said he and his dog couldn't get back into the house.

Jono Pryor and his dog were among the many residents asked to evacuate in Auckland this evening following the discovery of an old mortar shell in someone's backyard. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"We were about to start our walk just after six and the police came knocking on the door telling us to evacuate."

He had been sitting outside for three hours but said that he heard the cordons would be lifted soon.

He said police are currently waiting on the direction of the explosives team before taking further steps.

Police are advising members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.