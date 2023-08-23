Exclusive details emerge in Auckland council’s billion-dollar deal with the Government, Mama Hooch rapists face sentencing and India make space history. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Telegram Wagner

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a person at a motel in Epsom last night.

Police this morning said they had launched a homicide investigation after the person died at the Off Broadway Motel on Alpers Ave.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, said the pair were known to each other and police were not seeking anyone else over the death.

“We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident.”

The community could expect to see police in the area while further inquiries were carried out, Armstrong said.

“A scene guard remains in place at the address this morning and will likely remain in place today.”

Police launched an investigation last night following the death at the Off Broadway Motel.

Emergency services responded around 7.25pm to reports of a person with serious injuries at the motel in Epsom, but the person died at the scene.

A person covered in blood was seen being escorted from the motel. Police confirmed they had one person in custody who was assisting them to determine the circumstances of the death.

Emergency services were called to the Off Broadway Motel in Epsom around 7.25pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness told the Herald the police came rushing into the motel complex before questioning a shirtless man “with blood all over his body”.

“They’re not allowing anyone on the first floor,” she said.

“They have got the detectives downstairs underneath the car park and, we had police downstairs in the car park like walking around investigating.”

Police this morning said they would provide more details around the victim’s identity when they were able, but were limited in providing further comment because the matter was before the courts.

Just hours earlier, a 70-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries at an apartment complex on Upper Queen St in central Auckland.

A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and will appear in court today.

Police last night were still working to notify the victim’s next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be carried out today.