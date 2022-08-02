Name suppression lapsed today in the High Court at Auckland for Caleb Bell, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Photo / NZME

A man accused of attempting to murder two women in an Auckland car crash six months ago can now be identified as Caleb Reilly Bell.

Name suppression lapsed today for the 26-year-old Hillsborough resident as his case was called in the High Court at Auckland for the first time.

Lawyer P Borich, QC, entered the not guilty pleas on Bell's behalf.

Bell was arrested last month for the charges, which relate to two different women and could potentially result in sentences of up to 14 years in prison if he is convicted.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on Manukau Rd in Epsom at about 2.05pm on January 25. Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries as a result, a police spokesperson previously told the Herald.

Borich told Justice Sally Fitzgerald during the hearing that he is awaiting a forensic psychological report for his client.

The judge set a one-week trial date for next July, although Borich indicated that it may not be needed.

The case is expected to be called again in October.