One of the stricken climbers, in blue, is finally reached by members of the Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue team. Photo / Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue Team

Two under-prepared climbers on The Remarkables were the subject of a rescue mission that spanned more than 12 hours over the weekend.

Otago Lakes District Police Search and Rescue Constable Pepper Ruston said police initially received a call just after 5pm on Saturday with a report of two men in their mid-20s, trapped on the side of The Remarkables after ice-climbing in the backcountry near the ski area.

A storm had blown in and the pair became lost while trying to walk back to the skifield and after triggering a small avalanche made the “sensible decision” to take shelter in a rock bivvy and call police for help.

Ruston said the climbers had mobile phones with a navigation app which meant they could advise rescue coordinators of their location.

While they were dressed appropriately for climbing, they were wet and cold, had a single silver rescue blanket between them, a small amount of food, and were not well-placed to spend the night on the mountain.

Conditions were deteriorating by the time they called for help — Ruston said there was a severe southwest gale and poor visibility.

Police SAR and members of the Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) mobilised — with the help of Heli Otago two attempts were made to drop the ACR team into the rescue area, at 7.30pm and again an hour later.

Both attempts had to be called off due to the danger posed by the high winds and whiteout conditions.

While the climbers were not sighted, Ruston said they remained in cellphone contact with rescue coordinators.

Rescue teams decided to send a four-person ACR team in on foot — a police 4WD took them to the skifield, while NZSki personnel transported them to the top of the field on a groomer.

Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue teams pictured in near whiteout conditions during the rescue. Photo / Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue Team

Just after midnight, the team started walking from the top of the ski lift toward Lake Alta.

“Conditions were treacherous, with blizzard conditions and a temperature of -8C,” Ruston said.

“The avalanche risk in the area was significant, but the ACR team included a member who was qualified to assess avalanche risk and was, therefore, able to minimise the risk.”

Ruston said by 2.20am the team was within a few hundred metres of the climbers but were having to move “very cautiously” due to avalanche risk.

They were located just after 4.30am and helped by the ACR team to walk out to the skifield.

All six were transported back to the SAR base, arriving at 7am.

“The climbers were assessed and found to be medically fit — albeit cold, tired and embarrassed,” Ruston said.

“They’d researched the weather conditions prior to setting out and they were dressed appropriately for the mountains, but they’d been caught out by the rapid change in the weather.

“They hadn’t checked avalanche risk and weren’t carrying avalanche gear or a first aid kit.

“While they had two mobile phones, they didn’t have a locator beacon or navigation equipment aside from the phone app.”

Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue Team coordinator Russ Tilsley said they recommended doing “thorough research” before heading into the backcountry.

“Taking the time to check and plan for the worst could save your life – and prevent others from having to risk theirs to come to your aid.”

Tilsley said the New Zealand Avalanche Advisory— avalanche.net.nz — gave a regional avalanche forecast for present conditions, and it was recommended all backcountry and climbing parties get up-to-date and current conditions before they set out.

“If you’re going in via a skifield then check in the ski patrol, let them know where you’re headed and then let them know when you return.

“Just because an area is accessible doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be treated with respect — conditions can change rapidly.”