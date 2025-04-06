Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Environmentalists claim footage shows coral destruction caused by NZ fishing vessels

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Seafood NZ says damage could be due to global warming.
  • Environmentalists who filmed deep-sea coral destruction attribute it to NZ bottom-trawling fishing vessels.
  • Greenpeace says footage was taken at Mt Longva in the Northwest Challenger Plateau along a strip that bottom-trawling vessels fished in.
  • The fishing industry argues climate change could also cause coral damage.

Environmentalists say footage of deep-sea coral destruction off the west coast of New Zealand shows damage that’s “undeniably” from bottom-trawling fishing vessels.

Greenpeace chartered a vessel equipped with a robotic underwater camera to survey several areas known to be popular trawling locations for New Zealand vessels.

The underwater camera used during a survey of the challenger plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. Photo / Carl Naus
The underwater camera used during a survey of the challenger plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. Photo / Carl Naus

Excerpts of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand