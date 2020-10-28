Environment Canterbury could handle all large dam consents in Otago

Tussock stretching to the water's edge at Lake Onslow, central Otago. Photo / Supplied

Environment Canterbury could handle all large dam resource consent applications from the Otago Regional Council.

Otago regional councillors approved the transfer to ECan from June next year.

The decision follows a community consultation period during which no submissions were received.

The majority of councillors agreed during yesterday's full council meeting that the benefits of the transfer would outweigh any negative impacts, and approved it.

Crs Gary Kelliher and Carmen Hope did not support the transfer.

Council consents manager Joanna Gilroy said earlier this year that there were several reasons behind the decision, including the cost of maintaining accreditation and that applications had been decreasing over the past three years only one had been lodged in the past year.

The transfer will still require final approval by Environment Canterbury.