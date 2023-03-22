The rising cost of living in the return of inflation is hitting Kiwi's hard. Inflation currently sits at a 32 year high of 7.2%. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Gabrielle has reinforced the need to reduce food waste, Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive John Milligan says.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Environment Canterbury meeting, Milligan called on councillors to join with other councils in developing a policy to reduce food waste in Canterbury.

He said globally the world was facing one of its worst food crises in modern history and New Zealand was not immune, with Covid, supply chain issues, rising inflation, climate change and Cyclone Gabrielle.

But Milligan said there was enough food available to ensure every New Zealander had three nutritious meals a day, provided distribution and food waste challenges could be overcome.

’’One in five kids will have gone to school this morning without breakfast and many will go to bed without tea.

“One-third of all of our food is totally wasted and it is something we need to work very hard at combatting.

“There is no cohesive policy in New Zealand underpinning the goal of individual food security or reducing food waste.’’

He said Canada and several European countries had passed food wastage laws, but there was no policy forthcoming from the New Zealand’s Government.

Food waste was also a climate change issue, being a major producer of methane gas, with wasted loaves of bread being among the worst offenders.

’’We need fresh thinking and energy coming into this sector,’’ Milligan said.

’’I firmly believe if the Government won’t pick it up, then we need Environment Canterbury and the Christchurch City Council to work together to create a policy to address food waste and be a leading light.

’’It will take courage and foresight, but food affects everybody, every single day.’’

Milligan said Canterbury was feeling the effects of food shortages arising from Cyclone Gabrielle, with food and support being redistributed to the North Island.

Families who had left damaged homes and come to stay with whānau in Canterbury were also needing support, he said.

On the suggestion of Councillor Craig Pauling, the matter was referred to the Canterbury Joint Waste Committee.

Chairman Peter Scott backed this suggestion.

’’There is an opportunity to address this through the waste committee. We do need a better waste strategy than what we’ve got.

“We do need to explore how we can minimise stuff going to landfill.’’

Councillor Joe Davies suggested it would be useful for Milligan to present to the Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Committee to help prepare for future natural disasters.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.