The Pūtiki Church was one of the winners of the first edition of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust Awards.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust Awards.

Event convener Ann Petherick said it was a celebration of those who restored and conserved their buildings in the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts.

“It’s to celebrate those who do that and don’t let their buildings just run down,” she said.

Petherick said Whanganui had one of the highest numbers of heritage buildings per capita in New Zealand and there were many people who had done amazing things with such properties in the districts.

“Our aim is to become the heritage city of New Zealand.”

Whanganui’s standing as New Zealand’s only Unesco City of Design meant the awards held even more importance, she said.

The trust was planning on partnering with Unesco for financial support of the awards and help with the judging process.

There are eight award categories, ranging from saving and restoration of historic buildings to unique solutions for earthquake strengthening.

The top three finalists in each category will receive a commemorative plaque, with the Supreme Award winner receiving a glass trophy created by local artist Katie Brown.

Category winners from the first edition of the awards in 2020 include the Royal Whanganui Opera House, Pūtiki Church and Whanganui Collegiate School.

Entries to the contest are open until 5pm on Friday, September 1, with the awards dinner being held at Whanganui Collegiate School at 6pm on November 11.

Petherick said entries had already started coming in across all categories.

Entrants are required to give a verbal presentation on the story of their building and its restoration.

“We ask them to include photographs and so forth in their entry as well as if they’ve had any media coverage,” she said.

There are three expert judges for each category.

An entry form for the awards is available via the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust’s website.

Tickets for the gala dinner are also available for purchase from the trust.

