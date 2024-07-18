“The only one that didn’t want it was the developer.”

Payne, who lives in Moy Place, said locals felt their “considerable input has been ignored”.

The “majority of residents put in submissions” and “we spent $27,000 on experts”.

He was unsure about an appeal, because it had to be on points of law, but there was interest to explore a piece of land at the end of Moy Place that was designated local purpose reserve road.

Lyall Payne. Photo / David Haxton

“That status has to be removed for it to be made a road, which would go through local government ... and that involves public consultation.”

He said elected Kāpiti Coast District Council members could “put in a motion” to prevent a change of the reserve road status.

Among other issues, Payne said it was surprising the panel felt it was out of their jurisdiction to state if the entrance should be at Main Highway, for all traffic, yet allow construction traffic to use Main Highway.

“It seems bizarre.”

The expert panel’s decision report said it considered the operational traffic effects from the subdivision proposal would be “no more than minor”.

It considered the day-to-day access to the site via Moy Place “is more appropriate than from Main Highway”.

“We note that this is the position of NZTA, the current road controlling authority for Main Highway.

“We also accept the advice of our traffic advisor that direct access to a main road network should be limited, and that the combination of Sue Ave and Moy Place can accommodate the additional traffic flows.

Moy Place, Otaki. Photo / David Haxton

“The panel acknowledges there will be increased traffic volumes and potential safety effects for those within Sue Ave and Moy Place.

“However, we consider that through engineering design and implementation of the conditions of consent, any operational traffic effects of the proposal, including those arising from increased traffic volumes on Sue Ave and Moy Place, will be appropriately managed.

“The panel has imposed several conditions of consent to ensure the outcomes anticipated in the effects assessments are achieved.”

The report said a Transportation Impact Assessment (TIA) “anticipates total traffic flows will increase from 80 and 300 vehicles per day to 1200 and 1400 vehicles per day on Moy Place and Sue Ave.

“The TIA considers Moy Place and Sue Ave are operating well below their operational capacity, and the increase in volume generated by the development will not change the level of service.

“To address potential adverse effects of higher traffic flows, the TIA recommends amendments to the roading network to require road markings for two separate exit lanes at the Sue Avenue approach to Main Highway, controlled giveway signs at the end of Sue Ave, and a centre line marked down Sue Ave and around into Moy Place.”

It said the TIA concluded “that any effects of the increased traffic on the safety and performance of the adjacent road network are less than minor”.

The report acknowledged “the safety concerns raised by commenters due to vehicle access and increased traffic volumes on Moy Place and Sue Avenue.

“However, we prefer the advice of the panel’s technical advisor and consider access to the subdivision via Moy Place is appropriate.”



