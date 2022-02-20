Darker section of the Patuna Chasm. Photo / David Haxton

The ancient Patuna Chasm limestone gorge, which is majestic yet imposing, is like entering a prehistoric world.

The hidden chasm, deep in private remote farmland, has become a popular Wairarapa attraction for people seeking something a bit more adventurous.

It has been there since time immemorial, but only in recent years has the public been able to experience it courtesy of landowners.

As you wander through its inner sanctum and marvel at its features, your only thoughts are of the here and now.

Our family trip, with friends, took place on Saturday, in sunny, warm conditions with a slight breeze.

After a short car drive from Martinborough township, we came to the Patuna Farm Adventures home base in a place in the backblocks called Ruakōkoputuna.

Exploring the Patuna Chasm. Photo / David Haxton

There was a quick check-in before hopping on the back of a multi-seated trailer and being towed by a 4X4 across some gnarly, dusty tracks to the start of the chasm walk.

The driver told passengers to ensure smartphones weren't left in trouser pockets because they had a habit of falling out due to the bumpy nature of the road.

After a briefing about things to watch out for, people are allowed to set off at their leisure but aware they needed to be back after three hours for pickup.

A small backpack with a two-way radio in it, by the entrance gate, is pointed out in case disaster strikes and you have to contact home base.

With eager anticipation and armed with a paper guide, people set off along an undulating native bush track, which certainly gave the legs and lungs a good workout.

The first main highlight was an enormous area of limestone jutting out of the bush that featured a naturally formed walk-through section.

It's a good chance to have a breather, soak up the views, grab a bite to eat and swig of water, and importantly, take a photograph.

Limestone ledge. Photo / David Haxton

After more walking, and some stunning scenery worthy of being on the silver screen, we descended towards the chasm with ropes and ladders in some places.

Quick tip: Grippy shoes are a good choice for the track and along the chasm riverbed.

Before long we found ourselves in the chasm wandering along the Ruakōkoputuna riverbed.

As we walked through this natural wonderland we marvelled at a waterfall, fossilised seashells, stalactites, and simply the ongoing beauty of the place.

The steep, green-tinged walls and sculptural form of the chasm are impressive, especially some of the last cavernous section.

The water level was mainly knee high, but at some stage up to the belly button prompting a few piggy-back rides for the kids.

Second quick tip: Dry wick clothing is a good idea.

There were a few slips on the greywacke boulders, but after a while footing became more assured.

Eels slithered through the water, a few bush spiders were seen on rocks, a pigeon or two fluttered above.

Waterfall in Patuna Chasm. Photo / David Haxton

Stepping down an aluminium ladder to another section was good fun, albeit a bit unnerving for some.

Overall it was an enjoyable experience and while the kids were certainly out of their comfort zone, it was a time they'll remember in the years ahead.

The chasm is open to the public (via booking) only at various times of the year, and when the water level is low.