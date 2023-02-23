Endless potential for development of Wellington’s St Gerard’s Monastery

St Gerard's Church and monastery in central Wellington are Category One heritage-listed buildings. Photo / 123rf

One of Wellington’s most iconic buildings, St Gerard’s monastery, has been put on the market today, with agent James Copeland saying it was an “honour to bring Wellington’s most iconic building to market”.

The monastery sits above Oriental Bay and looks out over the central city with a view Copeland said is “completely unique” in Wellington.

“There are so many options depending on who wants to be the buyer,” Copeland told Newstalk ZB’s Nick Mills.

“Things that spring to mind – it could be apartments, really boutique special, one-off apartments it could lend itself to that. The second is a boutique hotel – there are a few smaller rooms that could attract people from overseas due to the unique nature of the building.”

He didn’t rule out the sale going to someone who would use it as a private residence – or even something like a private hospital.

The building has a current council RV of $16.9 million, and is listed as a Category 1 by Heritage NZ.

But the buildings are rated just 25 per cent of the building standard, so require strengthening work before further use.

“We do have some engineers reports which would be available to purchasers,” Copeland said.

He estimated a good starting point of cost would be around $10 or $11 million – but likely more than that.

Despite the exorbitant cost, Copeland said he had no doubt it would sell.

“I do believe it will sell – it will be on the market for three weeks and I suspect [there will be] interest from other parts of New Zealand and overseas as well.

“The position and the views you get are completely unique there’s nothing else that compares to it.”

St Gerard’s is owned by the International Catholic Programme of Evangislation, which has previously tried to raise funds for upgrade work.

Wellington developer Richard Burrell was last year reported to have the buildings under contract to buy, pending due diligence into strengthening work.

The church was built in 1908 and the monastery in 1932 as a result of the combined effort of two of Wellington’s most well-known architects, John Swan and Frederick de Jersey Clere.

As a landmark building, St Gerard’s became a centre for civil defence during World War II and was sandbagged to protect it from fire as authorities believed that its destruction would be damaging to morale.