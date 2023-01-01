Kiwi has decided to stop selling its polish in the UK. Photo / Supplied

It’s a shoe polish brand that made the word Kiwi world famous - even though the business was never New Zealand-owned.

Started in a two-roomed factory in Melbourne, it was originally an Australian product even though it sounded very New Zealand.

The brand Kiwi was named by its founder William Ramsay in honour of his New Zealand-born wife Annie’s birthplace, according to Te Ara Encyclopedia.

With their distinctive name and Kiwi bird symbol, the shoe polish became staples in cities across the world, and at it’s peak sold 250 million tins annually in 183 countries with 24 countries around the globe.

But its popularity is no match to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its current owner SC Johnson has decided it was no longer worth it to keep selling its polish in the UK as the shine has come off the British tradition of polishing their shoes.

A Kiwi spokesman said it has seen a drop in Britons polishing their shoes which coincided with a rise in casual shoes that don’t require formal polishing.

It would still sell the products in countries where formal shoe care “remains relevant”.

David James, 62, whose family shoe repair and cleaning firm began in Central London 100 years ago told the Daily Mail “Kiwi leaving is a sign of the times.

“In part, this is because people wear suits and smart shoes much less. Covid accelerated that with more working from home, but a trend was in place before then,” he was quoted as saying.

“Also trainers are being worn more and more, even to work. While shoes are dying, trainers are alive. We now renovate sneakers, repair and paint them.”

Kiwi shoe polish was introduced to Europe two years after it started in 1906.

It was widely used by imperial forces during the wars, Te Ara said.

The business was bought by Sara Lee Corporation in 1984 and then sold to SC Johnson in 2011.

According to reports, the current owners now want to focus on its range of other products.

Here in New Zealand, Kiwi shoe polish continues to be available at major supermarkets and The Warehouse.















