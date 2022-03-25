Lance Goodhew, skipper of the Enchanter charter fishing vessel. Photo / Supplied

The skipper of a fishing charter boat - which flipped in stormy weather and tragically left five men dead - has faced a previous Maritime New Zealand charge and subsequent conviction.

Lance Goodhew was airlifted to safety along with four others after the Far North charter boat trip turned disastrous on Sunday evening.

The popular fishing charter vessel the Enchanter was on a five-day trip to the Three Kings Islands north of Cape Reinga last week when it sank in a storm that swept over Northland.

Ten people were on board. A rogue wave is understood to have hit the boat near Murimotu Island, breaking the bridge.

The bodies of Cambridge men Richard Bright, 63, Mike Lovett, 72, Geoffrey Allen, 72, Mark Walker, 41, and Mark Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu, were subsequently found during a two-day search operation.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has confirmed an inquiry into the accident is well underway and passengers of the boat are being interviewed.

Public records show Goodhew has previously pleaded guilty to safety breaches.

He was one of four fishing vessel charter operators convicted and fined for working illegally outside their safe operating limits in 2009.

His charter business at the time was called Bay Fishing Charters Ltd.

The operators received fines ranging between $2000 and $4750 for operating between 5.5 nautical miles (10km) and 17.1nm (31km) beyond their vessels' safe operating limits without the appropriate maritime document.

All four pleaded guilty to the charges brought by Maritime New Zealand, as reported by NZPA at the time.

Goodhew was among those fined $2000, plus costs.

Maritime NZ told the Herald it is aware of the prosecution of Goodhew in 2009.

"There are a number of investigations underway into the Enchanter incident.

"As part of this, Maritime NZ will look at historical information that may assist."

Wreckage from the charter fishing vessel Enchanter off the Northland coast. Photo / Supplied

Goodhew's mother, June, told the Herald he was in the sea for four hours on Sunday night before he was rescued.

She said she is grateful her prayers were answered and her son Lance is alive.

"Lance told me the wave was over 30 feet," his mother said.

"He was in the water for four hours. They had two beacons, one was released at the wheel when the wave struck and the other was manually pressed.

"After the wave crashed into the boat Lance and Kobe [O'Neil] were hanging on to a piece of plastic. Lance is in a state, this whole tragedy is raw for everyone and we feel the loss of the five people. But I feel blessed my prayers were answered."

She said she is proud of her son who was involved in the rescue during the Whakaari volcano eruption, where 22 people were killed.

"Lance has saved so many people at sea. One of his boats was near White Island, it had two doctors on board, which is good. Lance is a very brave man, I am very proud of him but I feel so sad for his grief."

Lance Goodhew ran three boats through his fishing charter company. Trips have been suspended for the time being.