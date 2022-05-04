Enchanter tragedy: Maritime NZ documents reveal past near-miss/complaint

4 May, 2022 03:27 AM 3 minutes to read

Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Donnelly speaks about the Enchanter fishing boat rescue operation. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter / Michael Cunningham

A near-miss, a non-conformity notice and an unsuccessful alcohol-related complaint are linked to Enchanter Fishing Charter vessels, including one that flipped earlier this year and killed five people, Maritime NZ documents reveal.

The Enchanter capsized reportedly due to a large wave near North Cape on March 20. Five people died - Cambridge men Richard Bright, 63, Mike Lovett, 72, Geoffrey Allen, 72, Mark Walker, 41, and Mark Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu.

The other five men onboard survived, including skipper Lance Goodhew and deckhand Kobe O'Neill.

Maritime New Zealand and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission are investigating the incident.

Newly released Maritime NZ documents obtained by the NZ Herald through the Official Information Act detailed any issues relating to compliance, complaints and audits linked to the Enchanter and its sister vessels.

Chief among them was a near miss involving the Enchanter in March, 2017.

Enchanter skipper Lance Goodhew. Photo / Supplied

The Maritime NZ document stated the incident did not require a formal investigation and officials chose to take an educational approach, reminding both skippers about the requirement to comply with collision prevention rules.

In that same month, Maritime NZ received a notification about a passenger who had fallen ill aboard the Pacific Invader - a sister vessel to the Enchanter that was used to transport the final victim of this year's tragedy to shore.

The only other information regarding that incident stated the ill passenger was evacuated via helicopter and transported to hospital for treatment.

In June 2017, a non-conformity notice was issued to L & M Goodhew Ltd regarding the "absence of maintenance plans for their vessels".

The notice was closed when Maritime NZ subsequently received the plans.

Maritime NZ also received a complaint in 2019 regarding alcohol consumption onboard various charter vessels, including Enchanter Fishing Charters vessels.

The Pacific Invader comes to shore carrying the last victim of the Enchanter tragedy. Photo / Adam Pearse

However, the matter was closed after a health and safety inspection found no concerns.

The most recent audit of the Enchanter, Pacific Invader and Cova Rose in 2020 found the vessels had appropriate safety systems, were well-maintained and staff relationships were "respectful and cordial".

Finally, in 2009, it was reported Goodhew and other fishing charter operators were fined between $2000 to $4750 for operating between 10-31 kilometres beyond their limits without the appropriate maritime document.

Goodhew chose not to comment when contacted by the Herald.

All information relevant to the current Maritime NZ investigation into this year's tragedy was withheld to maintain the investigation's integrity.

Maritime NZ was unable to provide an estimate as to when its investigation would conclude.

Widow Brenda Bright holds a photo of her husband Richard, who died aboard the Enchanter earlier this year. Photo / Mike Scott

In April, Richard Bright's widow Brenda told the Herald she hoped investigators would confirm her understanding the incident was a freak accident.

"Personally, I just hope that they don't persecute Lance [Goodhew] for something that was a freak accident. I hope it goes okay."

Bright revealed she bore no ill will towards any survivors, having urged them to use their second chance at life.

"The best thing for anybody is to live their best life and be true to themselves. You just don't know what's going to happen or what's around the corner."