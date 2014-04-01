Employer of man killed by runaway tractor fined

File photo / NZ Herald

The employer of a man killed by a runaway remote-controlled tractor has been fined in relation to his death.

Gursharan Singh was run over by the tractor on March 30 last year while he was harvesting broccoli for Waikato farming company Sundale Farms Limited at a Pukekawa farm.

The tractor, operated via a remote-control system, had unexpectedly accelerated.

Mr Singh climbed onto the tractor to try to slow it down when he was caught by the left hand rear wheel and run over.

It was his second day on the job.