Employer of executive who received commercial sex services from underage girl say they didn’t ask for suppression

The employer of a business executive who admitted receiving commercial sex services from an underage girl says the company didn’t seek suppression and doesn’t plan to.

The man, who was arrested last week, pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court on Thursday to one charge of receiving commercial sex services from a person who was under 18. Court documents seen by the Herald say the offending occurred in September this year.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

Judge Belinda Sellars on Thursday granted an application from the man’s defence lawyer to temporarily suppress the executive’s name and his employer, RNZ reported.

“His employer has just been advised about this,” the man’s lawyer said.