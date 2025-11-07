The employer wished to be heard about suppression at sentencing, RNZ reported the defence lawyer saying.
However, a spokesperson for the man’s employer told the Herald that the company didn’t indicate it wished to be heard on suppression.
The company also had no plans to seek suppression, the spokesperson said.
The company earlier said it learnt of the court case on Thursday afternoon.
The man is no longer employed by the company and his defence lawyer could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
The executive was also facing charges for grooming for sexual conduct and indecent communication.
Those charges were withdrawn on Thursday.
Auckland District Court told the Herald he had been remanded on bail until his sentencing next year.
