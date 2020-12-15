Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Emily Baragwanath: Dropping Latin and Classics studies is misguided

5 minutes to read

From Epsom Girls Grammar School, a taste of the Classics took Emily Baragwanath on her journey to the oldest public university in the US. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald
By: Emily Baragwanath

OPINION

The Ministry of Education's plan to abolish Latin as a subject at all levels of NCEA and Classics at Level 1 NCEA is astonishingly short-sighted.

I write as a Kiwi who — together with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.