Elderly woman critical after being struck by car on Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland

Emergency services attended the incident in West Auckland's Henderson.

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a car on a major West Auckland road.

A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Universal Dr and Lincoln Rd in Henderson just before 11am, a spokesperson for police said.

Police cordoned the road off as the incident unfolded.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Universal Dr and Lincoln Rd on to Pomaria and Rathgar Rds, including bus route 146.

- More to come

