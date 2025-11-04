Police are at the Fade Master barbershop in Avondale after a worker was allegedly attacked with a machete. Photo / Anna Heath

Police are at the Fade Master barbershop in Avondale after a worker was allegedly attacked with a machete. Photo / Anna Heath

Police have taken three people in to custody after a worker at an Avondale barbershop has reportedly been attacked this afternoon with a machete.

At about 3.25pm, police said they were called to Great North Road, Avondale after reports a person had been seriously injured.

One person was in a serious condition when police arrived and they were transported to hospital.

Police believe that the parties involved all knew eachother and have told the Herald they have taken three people into custody in relation to the barbershop assault.