Two workers at the barber said four young people stormed the store around 3pm.
A worker in the store at the time said another worker “got a slash” across his hand and confirmed the victim was recovering in hospital.
A shop worker across the road from the alleged incident told the Herald that he saw a worker at the Fade Master barbershop get attacked with a machete.
He said that a group of young men were parked in front of the shop before the attack and quickly fled the scene.
The incident has taken place less than 100m from Avondale Primary School.
Police tape remains around the barbershop and several police officers stand guard outside.
About 1km down the road there was a police presence in front of a home on Arran St where the people taken in to custody were found.